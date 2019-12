Jesse Robinson “Bobby” Goodale III of Flanders died Nov. 28. He was 72.

Visitors will be received Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3:30 to 9 p.m. at Living Water Full Gospel Church in Aquebogue.

A funeral service will take place Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. at Old Steeple Church in Aquebogue followed by interment at Aquebogue Cemetery. A repass will take place at 4 p.m. at Giorgio’s Caterers in Baiting Hollow.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

