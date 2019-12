Lester E. Hubbard Jr. of Mattituck, formerly of Laurel, died Dec. 27. He was 90.

Visitors will be received Friday, Jan. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment with U.S. Army Honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Mattituck Fire Department.

