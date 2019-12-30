Margery Marie Walker of Laurel died Dec. 16. She was 92.
A service will take place Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.
Ned W. Harroun of Southold died Dec. 26. He was 70. Visitors will be received Sunday, Jan. 5, from 1…
Richard Edward Allen of Peconic died Dec. 27, 2019. He was 82. Comments comments
Betty R. Angstadt of Southold died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was…
