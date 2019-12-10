Maria Carpenter of Bellport died Dec. 4. She was 72.

She was born in New York City and raised in Greenport.

For 35 years she worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Holtsville.

Ms. Carpenter is survived by her daughters, Leslie C. and Miriam Funn.

A service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at First Baptist Church of Riverhead.

Memorial donations in her name may be made to First Baptist Church of Riverhead, 1018 Northville Tpke., Riverhead, NY 11901.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

