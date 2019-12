Mary A. Mueller of Greenport died Dec. 4. She was 92.

She was the owner and operator of The Little Yankee Shop in Greenport from 1949 to 1969.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church Greenport followed by interment at St. Agnes Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to San Simeon by the Sound-Mary A. Mueller Fund, 61700 Route 48 Greenport, NY 11944.

