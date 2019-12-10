National Weather Service: Expect 1-3 inches of snow Wednesday

The past two days of rain is expected to be followed by snow overnight, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a regional winter weather advisory for the Wednesday morning commute.

Meteorologists are predicting between one and three inches of snow to fall across Long Island as temperatures drop from the mid-50s down into the lower 30s, according to the NWS.

The advisory will be in effect from 3 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

On the North Fork, the rain likely won’t turn to snow until after 3 a.m. and should continue until around noon.

Temperatures are expected to remain at or around freezing until Friday, when they will likely climb back up into the 50s.

Comments

comments