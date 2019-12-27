Ned W. Harroun of Southold died Dec. 26. He was 70.
Visitors will be received Sunday, Jan. 5, from 1 to 5 p.m at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold with a funeral services at 4 p.m.
Richard Edward Allen of Peconic died Dec. 27, 2019. He was 82.
Betty R. Angstadt of Southold died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was…
Shirley G. McMann, formerly of Greenport, died Dec. 21 at Affinity Skilled Nursing Home in Oakdale, N.Y. She was 94….
