Peter Michael Walker, a longtime Cutchogue resident, unexpectedly passed at home Dec. 10, 2019. He was 68 years old.

He was born in Huntington to Bertram White Walker and Margery Marie Powers of Laurel.

Peter graduated from Cold Spring Harbor High School. He attended NY Tech and C.W. Post. He taught art in Cold Spring Harbor High School, James E. Allen BOCES and finished up his 30-year career in the William Floyd School District. In William Floyd he also coached volleyball and soccer for many years. Since 2008, he enjoyed his retirement golfing, captaining boats in the summer, lobstering, scalloping, fishing, creating cairns and traveling the world with his wife, Eileen.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen (Clifford) Walker; his brother, Timothy (Joan); his sisters, Patricia Walker, Margery Scotti, Susan Wilcenski (John) and Amy Tenreiro (Tony); and 11 nephews and nieces.

Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue assisted the family.

Memorial donations may be made to any of the following organizations: North Fork Animal Welfare League, East End Hospice, Making Headway (in honor of his nephew Max) or North Fork Environmental Council.

This is a paid notice.

