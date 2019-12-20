Planning Board accepts site plan for library’s parking lot expansion

The Southold Town Planning Board reviewed and accepted a proposed amended site plan application Monday relating to an expansion of the Mattituck-Laurel Library parking lot. The revised site plan for the 1.5-acre property proposes 24 new parking spaces, for a total of 58.

The library, which is in the RO/R-40 zoning district, currently has 34 parking spaces. The expansion would include five spaces for the handicapped and calls for an outdoor courtyard garden at the rear of the library. The applicants outlined in their proposal that they would provide landscaping, lighting and drainage.

The board accepted the updated site plan, along with the State Environmental Quality Review Act Type II declaration.

