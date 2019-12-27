Richard Edward Allen of Peconic died Dec. 27, 2019. He was 82.

Visitors will be received Thursday, Jan. 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt Interment with U.S. Navy honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Lustgarten Foundation or National Kidney Foundation.

