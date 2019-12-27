Shirley G. McMann, formerly of Greenport, died Dec. 21 at Affinity Skilled Nursing Home in Oakdale, N.Y. She was 94.

Ms. McMann was born March 4, 1925, to Myra J. (Todd) and Noealie F. George in Lexington, N.Y.

She earned a degree in music from Stetson University in Florida and a post-graduate degree from SUNY Oneonta in New York.

Ms. McMann married James B. McMann Dec. 26, 1947, in DeLand, Fla.

She made a career with Bayport-Blue Point School District as an elementary school teacher for over 30 years.

Ms. McMann was active with Greenport Methodist Church, Orient Yacht Club and Shakespeare Club. She enjoyed knitting, needlework, quilting and reading.

She was predeceased by her husband in 2009. She is survived by her children William McMann of Hightstown, N.J., Carol Ogle of Blue Point and Kathryn Leis of Sayville; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A service and interment took place Dec. 27 at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport officiated by Rev. Ray Bagnuolo of Sayville Congregational United Church Christ.

Memorial donations may be made to Sayville Congregational United Church Christ, 131 Middle Road, Sayville, NY 11782.

