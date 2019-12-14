Southold Blotter: Failure to complete work leads to grand larceny arrest

Kevin Bergami, 27, of Laurel was arrested Monday on two counts of third-degree grand larceny around 8:26 p.m. for accepting down payments for work and failing to complete the job on two different occasions, according to a press release.

A Mattituck man had reported a case of larceny last Tuesday around 3:28 p.m., in which he said he had given Mr. Bergami a deposit check on Oct. 13 to complete roofing work at his residence. The check was reportedly cashed two days later. Mr. Bergami had not delivered or installed any materials, or performed any work on the home, despite several conversations in which he said he would, according to the Mattituck man. The victim reportedly asked that his deposit be returned multiple times, but said the other man never addressed those concerns.

• Gerson Gonzalez Mejia, 19, of Greenport was arrested Saturday around 1:11 a.m. for driving while intoxicated. Mr. Gonzalez Mejia was involved in a motor vehicle crash on Fifth Avenue in Greenport, when he struck a parked and unattended vehicle and left the scene of the crash. He was later located by Southold police and determined to be intoxicated.

• Jonathan Goell, 61, of New Suffolk was arrested last Thursday around 12:43 p.m. for DWI after a motor vehicle crash with a parked dump truck. While investigating the crash, police determined Mr. Goell to be intoxicated.

• A Southold man called police Sunday around 9:28 a.m. to report finding a damaged evergreen tree on the front of his property. The tree sustained substantial damage, according to police, and was partially knocked out of the ground. Police noted tire marks leading up to the tree and suspect that a vehicle drove onto the Pine Neck Road property and struck the tree. A police report says the incident took place between late Saturday night and Sunday morning. No surveillance footage was available, but the man wanted the incident documented.

• A Southold man was reportedly heading east on Route 25 at the intersection of Sunset Avenue when he veered off the roadway, striking a utility pole and mailbox Sunday around 1:01 a.m., causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof. When the vehicle flipped, it sprayed debris over two parked vehicles in a driveway, resulting in minor damage.

The crash also caused damage to a Mattituck woman’s front yard. According to a press release, police believe distracted driving played a factor in the crash. The Southold man reported injuries and was treated by the Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad personnel for lacerations on his body. He was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for further treatment.

• A Greenport woman reported to police Friday around 1:48 p.m. that she was the victim of identity theft. A detective was notified and an investigation is underway.

• A Greenport man reported last Monday around 7:50 p.m. that a black jump pack, valued at $100, had been taken from his work vehicle. The man said he had last seen the pack in his truck the previous day. He told police the truck’s back door does not lock.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments