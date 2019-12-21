Southold Blotter: More victims say man failed to complete roofing work

A registered sex offender was arrested last Thursday after he failed to notify authorities that he had moved from Fishers Island to Groton, Conn., earlier this year.

Brian Tillis, 49, surrendered to Southold police and was charged with one count of violating Section 168F of New York State Corrections Law, also known as Megan’s Law.

Mr. Tillis was supposed to notify law enforcement about his change of address within 10 days, officials said.

He has a previous conviction for the same offense in 2008, police said, which raises the level of the charge to a felony.

He was arraigned in town Justice Court last week.

• A Peconic man called police Saturday afternoon to report a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

Officers contacted the vehicle’s owner, a Cutchogue man, who stated his daughter left the vehicle there after running out of gas.

• A Mattituck man called police Monday morning to report that several tools valued at $1,449 had been stolen over the weekend from a pumphouse shed at his Breakwater Road farm in Mattituck.

• Following a report last week that Kevin Bergami, 27, of Laurel was arrested on for accepting down payments for work and failing to complete the job, additional victims have come forward to Southold police.

A Greenport man reported Sunday that he gave Mr. Bergami a $600 deposit for roofing work at his residence in June and the work was never completed.

A Cutchogue woman reported Saturday that she hired Mr. Bergami to replace her roof in October, gave him a $6,000 deposit and he never started the work.

Mr. Bergami has been charged with several counts of grand larceny in connection to prior incidents. It’s unclear if the recent reports will result in additional charges.

• An Oregon Road resident called police Sunday morning around 8:42 a.m. to report dogs barking for hours near her residence. Police found the dogs were associated with hunting, according to a police report.

• Police were notified by a Cutchogue woman Saturday that a UPS package on her doorstep had been opened and the contents, Ticketmaster gift cards valued at $300, were stolen between 5 and 6:19 p.m.

• A Caretaker at the Reydon Shores Community Association in Southold reported to police Saturday afternoon that a swimming regulations sign at the marina had been damaged.

• A Greenport woman reported that pills inside her residence were stolen Saturday around 11:42 a.m.

• A Cutchogue man filed a police report Friday morning after his vehicle’s engine began to malfunction and a mechanic advised him that someone put sugar in his gas tank.

He told police that he doesn’t know anyone who would do this and thinks his vehicle may have been mistaken for someone else’s.

• Police were notified by a Southold woman last Thursday that a signed rent check left on her kitchen table was stolen. She told police her apartment was left open, but nothing else was reported missing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments