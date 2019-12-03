The Work We Do: Katherine Hubbard, K&M Reliable Transportation Services

Brought to you by:

Hi, my name is Katherine. I am the co-owner of K&M Reliable Transportation Services. We are located in Mattituck and we are a service-disabled, veteran-owned small company.

We provide medical transportation to those in need — primarily those in wheelchairs, who need assistance getting transportation to their medical appointments. We provide the services throughout Long Island and into New York City, but we are really trying to primarily focus on the North Fork. We also take people who are not in wheelchairs.

It’s good to be back in Mattituck, my hometown. I’ve been gone since 1982. I’m retired from the Marine Corps and I worked for the last 12 years in Afghanistan, doing some interesting work, but I must say, it’s good to be back doing what I’m doing. I love it. Most of my sisters are in the health field. They’re either nurses or nurse’s aides and I think we just have a natural ability to take care of the elderly. I found a niche and here I am.

One person can definitely not do it all. My business partner, Mabel, who pretty much is the heart of the operation, she takes care of all the finances, all the paperwork. And then we also have a very valuable scheduler/dispatcher and that’s my niece. Mabel retired from the Air Force and she also worked in Afghanistan for a good number of years.

Our services, they are ambulettes, which are vans that have a hydraulic lift — wheelchair lift, so it’s very easy for us to arrive at someone’s house, bring the person out who’s already in the wheelchair without ever having to get them out of the chair, wheel them to the van, hydraulically lift them into the vehicle, put them in the vehicle [and] secure the vehicle.

We accept select public and private insurances. Under the managed long-term care plans, a few of the plans we accept are Fidelis, National MedTrans and Century. We offer 10% discounts to former military veterans to show our appreciation.

The best way to contact us is to call us at our office: 631-315-5051 or visit us at: https://kmnemtservices.com.

“The Work We Do” is a Suffolk Times multimedia project profiling workers on the North Fork.

