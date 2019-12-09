Walter Kluge, longtime resident of Southampton, N.Y., and Brevard, N.C., passed away peacefully Nov. 14, 2019, at the age of 91, at home surrounded by family.

He was raised in Orient, Long Island, and served in the U.S. Navy as a young man. He served aboard the USS Ticonderoga during the Korean War.

A teacher in the Southampton school system for 28 years, he will be remembered for his calm and engaging teaching style, which changed the lives of many of his students. A dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church of Southampton, he served as elder in the ruling body of the church.

After retirement in 1986, he moved to Brevard to live on Round Mountain. He became an active, guiding member of the Round Mountain community, overseeing its growth over the years. He was a consummate wood craftsman and numerous examples of his artistry live on. Combining his artistry with a love of history, he was a major contributor to restoration of the Allison Deaver House and Transylvania County Historical Museum, as well as a working craft demonstrator at the Cradle of Forestry at the Pisgah National Forest. An intrepid traveler, he loved to travel the country to visit friends and volunteer on archeological digs.

He is predeceased by his parents and his former wife, Peggy. He is survived by his sister, Frieda Petrey; his children, Karen Kluge, Walter Kluge, Patricia Kluge Sacco and John Kluge; grandchildren, Adara Eklund, Gioia Sacco and Jonathan Sacco; and great-granddaughter, Gianna Eklund.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held in Brevard within the coming months.

This is a paid notice.

