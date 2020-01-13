1923-2020



Jeanne R. Bredemeyer of Orient passed to the Eternal Father Jan. 4, 2020, at age 96.



Born in Brooklyn to Helen and Ernest Renard, Jeanne was raised in Queens and Goose Bay, Southold.



After attending Hofstra University and graduating from Katharine Gibbs, and prior to marrying her NYC firefighter husband, John Bredemeyer, also of Goose Bay, where they met, she worked as an executive secretary for several distinguished directors and officers of Douglas Leigh Advertising and McGraw-Hill Publishing. Later she did freelance editing and was director of Oysterponds Historical Society in Orient, an East End Hospice volunteer and a deaconess of Orient Congregational Church.



Jeanne and John loved travel and the cruising life, making memorable trips and voyages out west and to Canada, Europe and the South Pacific.



She was a lead instructor for NYS Cooperative Extension Service, with cooking, homemaking and decoration classes her forte. Her cookbook collection is phenomenal. She so loved so many here in old Orient for whom she shared her good eats.



Jeanne was preceded in death by her loving husband, John, and is survived by her two sons, John Bredemeyer (Beverly) and grandchildren Michael and Emily (Vance), and Eric Bredemeyer (Hanne) and grandchildren Kristian and William.



A memorial with “glad hymns of praise from land and sea” is planned for summer.



In memory of Jeanne, donations may be made to East End Hospice or Orient Fire Department.



Arrangements were entrusted to Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

This is a paid notice.