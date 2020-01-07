Alexander C. Wipf, born May 9, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y., died Dec. 22, 2019, at San Simeon By The Sound Nursing and Rehab Facility, after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure, at the age of 81.

He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 35 years, Marion (née Vaccaro); his two daughters Lindsey (aka Yasmeen) and Jacqueline. He also leaves behind his amazing grandchildren Noor (Azar) and Fouad Alexander Imad (Azar), both of whom he was so proud, and his adorable granddaughter Winter Mars, whom, unfortunately, he never met; his sisters, Joan (Lawrence), Janet (Fossum Roccisano), brother-in-law Tony (Roccisano), their son, Dr. Anthony (Roccisano), his adorable son APR III; his brother-in-law Nicholas (Vaccaro) and sister-in-law Jane (Vaccaro), their sons Stephen and his wife, Katherine, their two young sons Jameson and Jesse, and Christopher and his wife, Diana and their baby son Conor Christopher; his nephews David (Wipf) and his wife Scarlett (Miles) their family Sarafina, Jasmine and Elijah, Scott (Wipf) and Jud (Wipf) and his four children, his brother Harold (Fossum) along with many nieces and nephews whom he all loved dearly. He was predeceased by his parents, Corn and Mary Wipf; his brother, John (Wipf); his stepsisters, Rose and Barbara (Fossum); and his sister-in-law Janet (Fossum-Miesner).

Alex was an actor and singer. After graduating from Brooklyn college Alex attended The Neighborhood Playhouse in New York City and worked at the Plaza 9 Theatre in The Plaza Hotel and began his successful career earning a living as an actor doing hundreds of commercials, but later in his career focused on his main love ­— live theatre — both regional and Broadway. He was a member of SAG, AFTRA and Equity, forming committees and staying active in the unions until the very end. He did film work and appeared on many television series. If you watch Law & Order and Special Victims Unit reruns, you are sure to see him. He was proud to be represented by About Artists and CESD, both supportive and excellent talent agencies.

Like the best of actors, nothing came between Alex and his role in life. He played his parts with the same conviction as he would any role on stage; nothing got in the way of what he felt needed to be expressed, which made him authentic, honest and, at times, unfiltered. As his friend wrote: “He was a character” and “a voracious reader of non-fiction!”

He loved nature and spent many hours in his garden planting and enjoying the flowers he grew and enjoyed all the little critters the garden attracted. He fed the birds and created a welcoming drinking fountain and bath for them to experience. Hummingbirds would flutter around his head when he sat quietly in the garden!

He had a zest for life unmatched by anyone, with many, when expressing their sympathies, made a point of saying that “he knew how to enjoy himself” and “how to live life to the fullest!” He could walk into a quiet party and turn it around on a dime, especially if there was a piano player who knew “show tunes!” His favorite thing to do!

Alex’s goal was to live life to the fullest! “He knew how to live!” has been heard over and over since his death. For him, every day was an opportunity to seize. Any obstacles in his way failed to steer him from what he valued. He proved his philosophy frequently by overcoming many challenges in his life. This determination, his will to live an abundant life, made him stubborn, but it equally rendered him “vibrant,” “aesthete” and “alive.” As he put it best: “Straight ahead!”

A memorial is planned for early summer!

