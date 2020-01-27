Ann (née Doherty) Wall died Jan. 24.

She was born in Bayonne, N.J., on Jan. 4, 1925.

Ms. Wall was the beloved wife of the late Richard A. Wall Jr.; the loving mother of Seton Scott (James) of Boston, Mass., Shavaun (Michael Semler) of Annandale, Va., Richard III of Nantucket, Mass., Robert (Beatrice) of Lloyd Harbor, N.Y., Roger (Jenai) of Honolulu, Hawaii and D. Scott (Stephanie) of Greenwich, Conn.; grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of five.

A resident of Cutchogue, N.Y., she had been a long-time resident of Garden City, N.Y. and Stuart, Fla.

She was a member of North Fork Country Club and Stuart Yacht and Country Club. Along with her husband, she was inducted into the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre.

Visitors will be received Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass will take place Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

This is a paid notice.