Boys Basketball Notebook: Carr’s chairman of the boards for Southold

Nick Carr making a layup for Southold as part of his nine-point, 20-rebound performance against Port Jefferson. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Southold’s 50-38 non-league boys basketball win at Port Jefferson Monday night was Nick Carr’s rebounding. Carr came down with one rebound after another — and then another and another …

By the time all was said and done, Southold’s senior center had, gulp, 20 rebounds! Half of them were on the offensive end.

“Oh God!” Southold senior guard Nick Grathwohl exclaimed upon hearing the final count.

“And a dunk,” Grathwohl added. “That always gets us crazy.”

Ah yes, the dunk.

Carr saw an opportunity and took it. After receiving a pass from Nick Eckhardt, Carr flushed down a lefthanded dunk to give the First Settlers a 39-30 lead 44 seconds into the fourth quarter.

“The bench loves it,” said Carr, who also had a dunk in a 77-31 win at Ross School Friday. “If I get the wide open dunk, I’ll go and do it.”

Carr, who also had nine points and blocked a pair of shots Monday, said the last time his height was measured he was 6-4 1/2. He figures he’s closer to 6-5 now. There’s no question about his rebounding ability.

“He’s probably one of the biggest guys in our league and his jumping ability is just out of the gym,” Grathwohl said. “It’s crazy.”

The 1,000-point club

Nick Grathwohl’s 26-point game Monday pulled him within 17 points of 1,000 for his three-year varsity career. Not many Settlers have reached that mark. Those that have been verified by the school are Carl Stepnowsky (1987), Tim Stepnowsky (1990), Sean O’Hara (2006) and Liam Walker (2015), according to coach Lucas Grigonis. Grathwohl could join them Friday night when Southold plays at Bridgehampton.

The injury report

Injuries and illness have been a pain for Southold. The Settlers were missing two players Monday. Senior forward Steven Russell reaggravated a hamstring injury in a 71-55 win at Shelter Island last Wednesday and junior guard/forward Sean Szynaka was out with an illness.

