Carol Glenn of Mattituck died of heart failure Sunday, Jan. 5, at Brookhaven Hospital. She was 65.



Ms. Glenn was born in 1954 in Dayton, Ohio, to Ellen (Suppes) and Norman Glenn, a war hero.



Carol was an “Air Force brat” and spent her childhood everywhere from Alabama to New Mexico and finally Ohio, where she spent eight years before moving to Long Island as a 15-year-old.



She was a graduate of Harborfields High School, where she was a swimmer, a diver and a gymnast.



Many of you millennials will remember her as your favorite school bus driver. Others will remember her for her 10 years working at San Simeon by the Sound, first as an aide and then as a nurse for your parents and grandparents.



She spent the last 28 years with the love of her life, George Maltese. They had a magical marriage Sept. 8, 2017, in the ICU at Peconic Bay Medical Center, just days after she coded. Before that, they had plans to marry in 2018.



She was a sweetie. Everyone who knew her loved her. She was just a nice person … that Midwest nice.



Ms. Glenn was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband, George, and siblings Amy Glenn of Corrales, N.M., and John Glenn of Amarillo, Texas.

Visitors will be received Saturday, Jan. 11, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held during the afternoon visitation at 3 p.m., officiated by Caren Heacock.

