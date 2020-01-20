Celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Keynote speaker Rev. Donald Butler addresses the congregation at the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at the North Fork United Methodist Church. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Celebration Sunday at North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold to celebrate the life and legacy of the Dr. King.

Rev. Donald Butler of the Community Baptist Church of Southampton was the keynote speaker.

“Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. devoted his life to equality, social justice, economic advancement and opportunity for all. He challenged us to build a more perfect union and taught us that everyone has a role to play in making American what it ought to be,” the Task Force noted in a preview of the event.

See more photos below: