Daily Update: Calls to repeal bail reform, woman killed in crash

The jail in Riverside.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Jan. 14:

NEWS

Experts: The new bail law must be repealed

Cops: Pedestrian killed crossing Route 25A in Shoreham Sunday night

Greenport development sparks new legal action

Climate, transparency, gun laws all on Gov. Cuomo’s State of State agenda

Riverhead ZBA weighs plan to add snack bar at Aqua by American Beech in Aquebogue

SPORTS

Boys Basketball: Southold’s Grathwohl 17 points away from 1,000

NORTHFORKER

Greenport’s carousel still spinning after an estimated 100 years

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of rain throughout much of the day.

The low tonight will be around 38.