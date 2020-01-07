Daily Update: Detectives investigating man’s death, house size becomes an issue

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Jan. 7:

NEWS

Cops: Man dies three days after altercation in Riverhead

Should Southold Town Board update code to prevent ‘McMansions?’

Riverhead schools hosting rally for additional state aid

NORTHFORKER

Sobremesa, an intimate global dinner series, is coming to Mattituck this month

In Greenport, a recent passion becomes a tea shop

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies to give way to light snow today with a high of about 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 29.

