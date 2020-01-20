Daily Update: Drug dealer sentenced, limo regulations approved

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Jan. 20:

NEWS

Jamesport man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for selling drugs

New limo regulations set for approval in wake of tragedies

Pulaski Street students wear red to honor Andrew McMorris, raise funds

Crash victim remembered as talented soccer player who ‘had so much to offer’

NORTHFORKER

Four North Fork winery tasting rooms for the hungry guest

Through your lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will dip to around 12.