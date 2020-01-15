Daily Update: Fatality leads to assault charge, free flu shots

(Credit: USACE Europe District/Flickr)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Jan. 15:

NEWS

Police charge Riverhead man with assault in connection to fatality in early January

Proposed contractors yard in Greenport faces criticism from residents

County to provide free flu shots at Riverhead Free Library Jan. 21

To reach wider audience, Southold Town to create Facebook page

Making her pageant debut, Wading River teen to compete for Miss New York 2020

Coin toss determines who receives ‘New York Rising’ lot in Flanders

SPORTS

SWR lacrosse team celebrates 2019 state title at ring ceremony

NORTHFORKER

The Preston House’s new executive chef aims to elevate the familiar

Kids share their favorite North Fork restaurants

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of rain in the evening.

The low tonight will be around 38.