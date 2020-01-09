Daily Update: LaValle won’t seek re-election, untreated wastewater ends up in Peconic River

Ken LaValle on Election Day in 2012. (Credit: RObert O’Rourk)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Jan. 9:

NEWS

Staff: Sen. Ken LaValle will not seek re-election

Health department warns of untreated wastewater entering Peconic River

Riverhead school officials set Feb. 25 as date for capital bond vote

Supervisor: We will save 1,000 acres at EPCAL

Following in brother’s footsteps, Mattituck senior earns Eagle Scout honors

NORTHFORKER

Igloos come to Mattebella Vineyards in Southold

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 28.