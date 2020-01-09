Daily Update: LaValle won’t seek re-election, untreated wastewater ends up in Peconic River
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Jan. 9:
NEWS
Staff: Sen. Ken LaValle will not seek re-election
Health department warns of untreated wastewater entering Peconic River
Riverhead school officials set Feb. 25 as date for capital bond vote
Supervisor: We will save 1,000 acres at EPCAL
Following in brother’s footsteps, Mattituck senior earns Eagle Scout honors
NORTHFORKER
Igloos come to Mattebella Vineyards in Southold
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be around 28.