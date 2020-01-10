Daily Update: Locals head to hall of fame, climate rally set for Saturday

A statue of Thomas Cutinella outside the stadium named for him at Shoreham-Wading River High School. (File photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Jan. 10:

NEWS

SWR track coaches, Thomas Cutinella to be inducted into Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame

Sixth grader organizes ‘Fight for the Climate’ rally in Riverhead

Planning Board: Single-family housing, townhouses proposed for Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

The serene silence of a hike at Shelter Island’s Mashomack Preserve

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 28.