Daily Update: Man killed in crash, superintendent gets 11 percent raise

​

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Jan. 6:

NEWS

Police: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Riverside

Residents question decision to raise Mattituck superintendent’s salary

Police: Woman robbed at knifepoint outside Chase Bank in Riverhead

Southold School District joins opposition of mandatory HPV vaccine

Southold Town officials sworn in at inauguration ceremony

WEATHER

Expect some light snow early today before the sun comes out and temperatures rise to a high of about 40 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 27.

