Daily Update: Orchestra teacher reassigned, CAST finds possible permanent home

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Jan. 21:

NEWS

Orchestra teacher reassigned to Aquebogue Elementary School

$300K grant to help CAST relocate to new, permanent location in Greenport

Hundreds plead for state aid owed to school district at rally in Riverhead

Permit granted for dredging mouth of Stirling Basin

Celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Third-party billing brought in $160K for Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps

NORTHFORKER

Eight local restaurants to check out when Long Island Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will dip to around 11.

