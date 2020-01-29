Daily Update: Palumbo to run for state Senate seat, false report sends police scrambling

North Fork Assemblyman Anthony Palumbo celebrates his win in 2018. (Credit: John Griffin/file)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Jan. 29:

NEWS

Palumbo announces he will seek nomination for state Senate to follow LaValle

Cops: Fictitious report leads police scrambling to find woman they believed may harm herself

State aid to increase across region; new legislation could help Riverhead

State aid on the rise across North Fork, but districts say it isn’t enough

NORTHFORKER

North Fork dishes to help you keep your resolutions

Meet the nomad behind übergeek Brewing Co.

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 17.

