Daily Update: Palumbo to run for state Senate seat, false report sends police scrambling
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Jan. 29:
NEWS
Palumbo announces he will seek nomination for state Senate to follow LaValle
Cops: Fictitious report leads police scrambling to find woman they believed may harm herself
State aid to increase across region; new legislation could help Riverhead
State aid on the rise across North Fork, but districts say it isn’t enough
NORTHFORKER
North Fork dishes to help you keep your resolutions
Meet the nomad behind übergeek Brewing Co.
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 17.