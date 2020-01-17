Daily Update: Ruby returns home, longtime dentist retires
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Jan. 17:
NEWS
A new heart for Ruby who returns home after 126-day journey
Longtime Mattituck dentist, Dr. Phil, set to retire after 42-year career
Former Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith to run for Assembly
Mattituck restaurant’s liquor license application needs Town Board to weigh in
Riverhead to begin Unified Sports hoops team to create new opportunity for special ed and general ed students
NORTHFORKER
New Demarchelier spot hopes to bring same neighborhood vibe to Greenport
WEATHER
Expect a windy but sunny day today with a high temperature of about 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will dip to around 17.