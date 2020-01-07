Dr. Charles H. Campbell

Charles H. Campbell, a long-term resident of East Marion and Orient, N.Y., died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Peconic Landing in Greenport, N.Y. He was 95 years old.

Charles was born Dec. 8, 1924, to Isabel (Bruton) and Carl Campbell in Sanford, N.C.

He left college to join the US. Navy, during World War II. He served as a submariner on the USS Cobia, from May 1943 to May 1946.

When World War II and his commitment with the Navy was over, he returned to Campbell College in North Carolina where he met his wife, Ruth (Wiggins) Campbell.

Charles and Ruth were married Nov. 27, 1947, in North Carolina. He went on to study at the University of North Carolina, where he received his doctorate in microbiology.

After graduation, he taught in a medical school. He spent most of his career working at Plum Island Animal Disease Center where he worked as a research scientist with a long list of publications and later as acting director.

In addition to his great accomplishments as a scientist, he was a passionate sailor, woodworker and boat builder who also loved ballet and Shakespeare and enjoyed sharing his love of these with others.

He built many displays for Oysterponds Historical Society and enjoyed supporting their projects. He served on the board of directors for Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport for many years. He volunteered at Orient Methodist Church and helped out the Boy Scouts.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Wiggins Campbell; his children, Carl Campbell (Debbie Crouch-Campbell) Elaine Campbell, Elizabeth Campbell (Jack McCleland) and David Campbell (Sherri Parkhurst); his grandchildren, Jeremy Campbell, Joy Said, Dani Dagonese, Emily Himmelsbach, Andrew Campbell; and seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League, 269 Peconic Lane, Peconic, NY 11958 or call 631-765-1811.

There will be a graveside Veterans Ceremony at East Marion Cemetery at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, followed by a celebration of his life held at Peconic Landing Library, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport, NY 11944 Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m.

This is a paid notice.