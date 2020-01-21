Former Mattituck resident Elwood Victor Rowe, known as “Vic,” died Jan. 5 at his home in The Villages, Fla. He was 79.

Born in Greenport May 16, 1940, he was the son of Elizabeth (Leden) and Carl Rowe.

He graduated from Greenport High School in 1959 and married Patricia Tuthill June 4, 1966, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

Mr. Rowe served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, mostly in Lockport, N.Y. He worked for Grumman Aerospace for 29 years and later worked for 11 years as custodian at Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

He lived in Mattituck for 30 years before retiring to Florida in 2005.

Mr. Rowe was a member of North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, Fla. According to family, he enjoyed reading, watching old movies, socializing with family and friends, going to shows and flying flight simulators on his computer.

Predeceased by his brother Edward, Mr. Rowe is survived by his wife; his sons, Brian and Sean; his sister, Carlyn Neville; and his brother Frederick.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Baldwin Bros. Funeral and Cremation Society assisted the family.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.