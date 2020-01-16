Former Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith to run for Assembly

Former Riverhead Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Former Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith said she plans to seek the Democratic nod for the 2nd Assembly District currently held by Republican Anthony Palumbo in this fall’s elections.

“I feel that this is a good fit for me,” she said in an interview Thursday morning. “I was on the school board and I served as town supervisor and, having worked in those positions, I can take the skills I learned and bring them up to Albany. A lot of the decisions made in Albany affect not only the local government but also our school districts, and I think having that experience puts me in a unique position in Albany.”

The state Assembly has traditionally been controlled by Democrats, while the state Senate had been held by Republicans until recently, when Democrats gained the majority in that chamber, too.

Ms. Jens-Smith, who plans to formally announce her decision Tuesday, said she has met with Democratic leaders in Southold, Riverhead and Brookhaven towns “and they have been supportive and encouraging.”

To date, one other candidate has surfaced for the Democratic nod for the 2nd-District Assembly position, and that is Will Schleisner of Sound Beach, Ms. Jens-Smith said.

Ms. Jens-Smith served one term as Riverhead Supervisor before losing her bid for reelection in November. She said her decision to run is based both on her own feeling that she can do a good job in the Assembly, and the conviction that Mr. Palumbo has not.

“We need a stronger representative up in Albany,” she said. “This will be my full-time job if I’m elected. Mr. Palumbo has a full-time law practice that has been growing every year that he’s been in office.”

Mr. Palumbo has been mentioned by Republican leaders as a possible candidate to fill the State Senate seat being vacated by long-term incumbent Ken LaValle, although Mr. Palumbo has yet to decide if he wants to run for that position.

Mr. Palumbo could not be reached for comment on Ms. Jens-Smith’s announcement.