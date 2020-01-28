Greenport’s Eastern Long Island Kampground sold for $5 million

Eastern Long Island Kampground in Greenport sold last month for $5 million. (Credit: Felicia LaLomia)

Eastern Long Island Kampground in Greenport has been sold, but its new owners say it will remain a campground as it has for decades.

Real estate records show the 23-acre property sold for $5 million from Mydon Resorts Inc. to HNF Resorts Inc. last month. State records show the buyer is a company registered to Sean Magnuson of Greenport, co-founder of Hamptons & North Fork Technology Professionals.

Reached by telephone Monday, Mr. Magnuson’s business partner Christopher Winter confirmed that the duo purchased the property. Mr. Winter said that while they plan on making some changes to the property, they will continue operating it as a camping facility. He declined to provide more specific details about their plans.

The property is located in the Greenport West section of Southold Town and is within the Resort Residential zoning district. Open seasonally from May to November, the property includes approximately 130 campsites with water, electric and sewer hookups as well as a swimming pool, camp store and laundry facilities.

Mr. Magnuson and Mr. Winter purchased the property from longtime owners Myron and Donna Goldstein. An obituary for Mr. Goldstein, who died at age 80, appeared in the Suffolk Times in October.