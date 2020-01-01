In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2019

There are a couple of old sayings that sum up our feelings when important people in our lives pass away.

The ranks are thinning, you will hear, as well as that the cemeteries are filled with irreplaceable people. Both statements are true and untrue since every day people pick up a fallen standard. Even though we’re diminished by the deaths of those who have dedicated their unique lives to doing good, there are always others who are ready to replace them.

A family mourns loved ones who are gone, and a community also can mourn the loss of people who thinned the ranks through their passing.

The following is a list of obituaries published by The Suffolk Times for Southold area residents and public figures who died in 2019.

Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:

A

Joan Ahlsen

Carol Gardner Albertson

Richard Edward Allen

Nicholas G. Andriotis

Betty R. Angstadt

Mercedes Antongeorgi

Barbara Anne Armstrong-Gleason

Anne L. Arnold

Harley Byron Arnold

Dorothy K. Austin

B

Sheila Sweyer Bachman

Sandra Bage

Ann Louise (Jones) Bannon

Valerie A. Bartolacci

Gary Bartoloni

Mary Ann Baumgratz

Gordon E. Baylis

Nora Beate Sigerist Beeson

Eunice P. Benfield

Barbara Ann Benson

William Henry Beresford

Edith M. Berry

Robert Thomas Best

Kelley Marie Blanchard

Bruce Bloom

Gary A. Bodenstein

Charles Frazier Booth

Walter F. ‘Wally’ Boron

Frances J. Borrelli

Ruth Joy Borst

Thomas P. Brady

Deyan Ranko Brashich

Donald F. Brown

Terence M. Browne

James Bryan

Walter John Buchanan

Richard S. Burden

Madeline Ruth Burgess-Barnett

Robert Burns

Norman Austin Burt

Richard Francis Butler

C

Maria Carpenter

Bruce Christopher Carr

Renee Ann Carragher-Phelps

Patricia Brown Chamberlain

Elizabeth Charles

Joseph A. Cherepowich

Dolores A. ‘Tootsie’ Chituk

Theresa R. Chomicki

Angel B. Chorno

Peter M. Clark

William Francis Claudio

John Edward Clauss

Carol Jane (Geddes, Gurin) Coakley

Robert Cocorikis

William D. ‘Chilly’ Conklin

Phyllis Conley

Douglas E. Constant

Thomas H. Constantine

Jacqueline M. Conway

Joan Castel Conway

Albert George Cook

Robert Waide Cooper

Edward Francis Corrigan

Bernard Cosimano

Margaret Coutts

Theresa Cramer

Shirley Crocker

Charles Joseph Cromack

Patricia Nichols Curcuru

Mary Ellen Czelatka

D

Leonard D. Dank

Georgianna V. Danowski

Felix A. Deerkoski

Barbara Bolton Dello Joio

Andrew and Dawn Demchuk

Antoinette ‘Toni’ DeMeo

Edward L. ‘Ted’ deReeder III

Eleanor Lillian de Reeder

David T. Devlin

Ronald G. Dietrich

David Howard Dingle

Audrey M. Dinizio

Frances C. DiVello

Max George Dobler

Kathleen M. Donlin

Thomas F. Donovan

Marjorie Grathwohl Driver

James R. Duffy

Georgia Dumas

Lois L. Dunne

Rita A. Duva

Stephen Dzugas-Smith

E

Rosemarie Jessen Earl

Brian B. Edwards

Louise Elizabeth Hann Egert

Geoffrey Eggimann

Richard S. Engert

Maren Marie Erickson

Herbert Samuel Ernest

Maureen Ellen Van Etten

F

Barbara (Betty) R. Koehler Fairburn

Barbara H. Fanning

David Glenn Feavel

Ann Thornhill Felli

Philip H. Fenderson

Shirley Ann Fenderson

Ady Fenton

Bruce E. Ferguson

Alice S. Fife

Lisa Raye Finnegan

Jane (Worthington) Flatley

Joy Flurry

Rush McGrew Forquer Jr.

Patricia Lillian McFarland Foster

Deane Knox Fox Jr.

Rosa D. Fucile

Eva Fugosich

G

Mary G. Gagen

Kevin E. Gallagher

Lynn A. Gallagher

Doris Mary (Gable) Gannon

Dimitrios Georgianis

Arthur S. Gibbons

Samuel Bellows Gilpin III

Alexander Vincent Giorgi

Barbara Anne Armstrong-Gleason

Myron William Goldstein

Jesse Robinson ‘Bobby’ Goodale III

George H. Gray

Victor Grissino

H

Christine and Joseph Haeg

Robert J. Hardman

Barbara A. Harkins

Barbara A. Harrington

Ned Harroun

Helen A. Heaney

Bernard Arthur Heinisch

Donald E. Henn

Joseph Charles Henry

Pearl Herbert

Brian T. Higgins

Cathryn Tolan Higgins

Charles J. Hoffmann

Marjorie K. Hoffman

Sylvia Holtzberg

Susan Elizabeth Homan

Gary R. Hotchkiss

Robert B. Howard III

Lester E. Hubbard Jr.

Raymond R. Huntington

J

Harry Jaquillard

Leon J. Jasinski Sr.

Joseph A. Johnson III

Ernest ‘Toppy’ Jones

Edward P. Jurzenia

K

Karen ‘Candy’ (Spencer) Kamm

Jane M. Kasper

Ellinor Kasuga

Judith Ann Kayton

Calliope Kentrotas

Edward H. King

Edward T. Kinsel

Henry M. Kislow Sr.

Walter Kluge

Steven Kosciusko

Patricia E. Kren

Anders E. Kritsberg

Edith Kudlinski

L

Joan Ann Lademann

Jon T. Lake

Tonya Larkins

Anne Carolyn Lee

Bruce J. Lehr

Shaun M. Leo

Merle P. Levine

Charles Arthur Ley

Mabel Antoinette Ley

Frank F. Licari

David M. Long

Edward H. Lopez

Caroline Ostrander Loschen

Hanna M. Lovett

Ethel Lubina

Marjorie Reese Ludlow

Marie E. Lukert

Richard Mark Lupoletti

M

Frank W. Mackie

Lois M. Manfredi

Russell Edward Mann

Margaret ‘Midge’ Marcell

Andreas Emmanuel Markakis

Anne Loretta Marusevich

Mary Wheeler Doroski McCafferty

Maureen Anne McCarthy

Grace Elizabeth McDonough

Edward J. McGurn

John P. McLinskey

Shirley G. McMann

Marilyn E. McNulty

Cornelius McShane

Aubrey Mealy Jr.

August Francis Menchini

Eileen Anne Methven

Joseph M. Metzner

Father George Michell

Richard A. Miller

Kevin F. Monsell

Corinne L. Moore

Mary Patricia Mosca

Mirko A. Mrva

Mary Anthea (Ann) Mueller

Eve McDavid Mullins

Janet Myrin

N

Catherine Ann Napier

Cynthia L. Nelson

Dolores Ann Neudeck

John Norton

O

Catherine V. O’Neill

Dr. Victor S. Orioli

P

Addie ‘Nema’ Pace

Roy Cornell Pace

Anthony Palumbo

Ralph Louis Panella

Ioannis G. Papadakis

Gayle Elizabeth Patchell

LeRoy A. Paul

Cathy Lynne Pearce

Dorothy Penny

Richard F. Pierson

James J. Pirillo

Margaret Claire Pisani

William Edward PisaRelli

Mildred E. ‘Millie’ Pizzo

Joseph A. ‘Joe’ Pottgen

Bernard A. Power

Gerard Puccio

Gary J. Pumillo

Franco G. Purita

Q

Ethel May Quillin

R

Barbara M. Raacke

Mary Louise Rabe

Doris Raynor-Hennessey

Donald Richard Reeves

Robert C. Reeves Jr.

Daniel G. Reiter

Lawrence H. ‘Hunt’ Reybine Jr.

George Douglas Richards

Robert Herbert Ringewald

Robert Mayer Ringold

John Christopher Ritter

John Benedict ‘Ben’ Roache III

Joan Albertson Rogers

Rose E. Rogers

Robert J. Rosnack

Jeanne Rutkowski

S

Stella Sakowicz

H. William ‘Bill’ Sawicki

Marilyn Grace Hoffmann Scheiner

Harry E. Schlachter

Dennis P. Schlessinger

William B. Schneider

Robert C. Schoenhaar

John Malcolm Schriefer

William W Schriever

Theodore H. Schroeder

Harold P. Schwerdt

Mary Lee Matheson Shanahan

John Sidor Jr.

Bruce Franklyn Sieverman

George Russell Simpson

Arnold H. Sims

Jenny T. Skirel

Louise Washington Smiley

Irene Smith

Joseph T. Smith

Thornton Edward Smith

Vera C. Smith

William A. Smith

Muriel S. Snider

Joseph Soito

Alfred J. Spiro

Veronica M. ‘Roni’ Stankewicz

Glen A. Staples

Jane Constance Buckley Steinbugler

Charles André Stringfellow

Christine A. Stulsky

Rosina Suglia

Theresa Sullivan

Jeanette E. Swotkewicz

Alexander J. Sydlowski Sr.

Joseph Szot Sr.

T

Roy Herbert Taplin

Steve Tenedios

Mary E. ‘Miz’ Thomson

Kelli Elizabeth Thompson

Frank S. Thorp Jr.

Arthur J. Tillman

Peter M. Todebush

Carmela Barbara ‘Connie’ Toepfert

Lewis Stanley Tomaszewski

Mary E. Travers

Joan E. Tuthill

V

George Patrick Vallely

Heidi Ann Burczyk Vandall

W

Eleanor Ruth Walker

Margery Marie Walker

Peter Michael Walker

Pamela Watson

Gerald W. Weir Jr.

Gerald S. Wells

Kevin Wells

Robert M. Westover

Jerri Marie White

James Peter Wilcenski

Percy Bertel Wilson

Helen Alice Wolanski

Carolyn Wright

Antone J. Wysocki Jr.

Y

Dorothy C. Yanke

Z

Constance Rose Zahra

Frank J. Zambriski

Anne H. Zaneski

Barbara Ann Zaneski

Mary E. Zeballos

Maria Zegray

Peter B. Zuhoski Jr.

