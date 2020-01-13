Joseph B. Bokina Jr. died Jan. 11. He was 65.

He was born April 29, 1954, to Margaret (Harrison) and Joseph Bokina in Greenport.

Mr. Bokina graduated from Southold High School and was employed by North Fork Sanitation.

He was a 40-year member of Cutchogue Fire Department.

His family said he enjoyed fishing, surf casting, bowling and that he loved his lawn and vegetable garden.

Mr. Bokina was predeceased by his father in 2009 and sister Carol Manwaring in 2012. He is survived by his mother, who resides in Cutchogue, and sister Lori Helms.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue where Firematic services will take place at 7 p.m. The funeral home assisted the family with a private cremation.

Memorial donations may be made to Cutchogue Fire Department.