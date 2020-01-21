Madeline Robins of Greenport, formerly of Leonia, N.J., died at San Simeon by the Sound Jan. 14, 2020. She was 93.

She was born Dec. 15, 1926, to Mary (Minzak) and Daniel Zigar in Endicott, N.Y.

Ms. Robins graduated from Union Endicott High School in 1944, received her bachelor’s degree from Hunter College and graduated from Bellevue School of Nursing as an RN in 1947.

She married Alvin Lee Robins, M.D., Oct. 10, 1947. She resided in Leonia for 40 years and spent 25 years in Greenport.

Ms. Robins made a career as a nurse manager of the psychiatric unit at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, N.J., for 25 years.

She was a longtime volunteer at Community Chest in Leonia, supervised the first administration of the oral polio vaccine in Leonia and was a Nurses Health Study participant from 1976 to 2017.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling with her husband of 53 years on their boat and walking her dog. She loved being a nurse and devoted her life’s work to helping others.

Predeceased by her husband, Ms. Robins is survived by her daughters, Julia Robins, Eleanor Robins and Katherine Pacicco and her husband, Robert; four grandchildren, Danielle, Robert, Stephen and William; and a new great-granddaughter, Hannah.

Burial took place at Calverton National Cemetery.

