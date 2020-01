Marie A. Dinizio of Greenport died Jan. 14. She was 87.

Visitors will be received Friday, Jan. 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church. Interment will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery.