Merritt W. Miller of Southold, formerly of Northport, died Jan. 13 in his 80th year.



He was the beloved husband of Claire; the loving father of Thomas (Theresa), Tammy Walsh (Greg) and Todd (Melissa); the adoring grandfather of Cody Walsh (Shannon), the late Gunnar Walsh, Krista Miller, Ally Miller, Henry Miller, Natalie Miller, Mason Miller and Elle Miller and great-granddaughter Shaelyn Walsh.



Mr. Miller was a proud member of Local 138 International Union of Operating Engineers and was a United States Marine.



Visiting hours were held Jan. 16 and 17 at Nolan Funeral Home in Northport, where a service took place Jan. 18.



Donations in Merritt’s memory to your favorite charity would be appreciated.

