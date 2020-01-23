News 12 journalist, Porto Bello restaurant to be honored at annual Snowflake Gala

The North Fork Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Snowflake Gala on Friday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson/file)

Two familiar faces on the East End will be honored Friday at the North Fork Chamber of Commerce’s ninth annual Snowflake Gala at Raphael Vineyards in Peconic.

Most will recognize the first honoree from their television screens. Recognized for his passion for the North Fork, veteran News 12 Long Island journalist Doug Geed will be presented with the 2019 Community Service Award. In addition to reporting in the field, Mr. Geed produces and hosts the Emmy-award winning East End show. The weekly show frequently highlights local hamlets and businesses with an emphasis on the area’s beauty.

“For years, Doug has been a champion for the North Fork,” North Fork Chamber of Commerce president Andy Binkowski said in a statement. “We’re happy to recognize his service to our towns.”

The chamber will also honor Porto Bello restaurant, which Mr. Binkowski described as a “mainstay of Greenport,” as its business of the year. Owner Diana DiVello opened the restaurant, now located in Stirling Harbor Marina, in 1991 with her mother, Francesca. The Italian restaurant is known for using fresh, local seafood and vegetables paired with local wines.

“Diana not only offers the perfect place for a great meal but also regularly gives back to the communities of the North Fork,” Mr. Binkowski said. “We’re fortunate to have a business like Porto Bello and that’s why we want to honor Diana with the Business of the Year award.”

The Snowflake Gala will be held Friday, Jan. 24, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Raphael in Peconic. Tickets are $125 per person or $225 for a couple and can be purchased online through Eventbrite.

For more information, call 631-765-3161 or email [email protected].