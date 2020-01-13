Paul Edward Mamola of Lynchburg, Va., formerly of Mattituck and New Suffolk, died Dec. 25. He was 92.



He was born May 29, 1927, to Mary (Pietraszewski) and Charles Mamola in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.



Mr. Mamola graduated from New Suffolk Elementary School in 1940 and from Mattituck High School in 1944.



He was a World War II veteran who also served in the U.S. Maritime Service and U.S. Navy.



Mr. Mamola married Jane Barbara Dunleavy in Scranton, Pa.



He worked with Babcock & Wilcox in Lynchburg for 20 years and for Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, N.Y., for 25 years.



Mr. Mamola was predeceased by his wife and his brother Edward. He is survived by his daughters Robin Mamola of Lynchburg, Patricia Diamond of Tucson, Ariz., and Mary Jane Mamola of Longmont, Colo.; his son, Paul Jr., of DeSoto, Texas; and his brother Karl, of Portland, Ore.



A funeral service took place Dec. 29 at Heritage Funeral Home in Lynchburg.