Paul Romanelli begins new role as chairman of ELIH Foundation

Paul Romanelli. (Credit: Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital)

Paul Romanelli, the president of Suffolk Security Systems, was recently named chairman of the Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation. The position became effective on Jan. 1.

Mr. Romanelli, of Cutchogue, became the fourth chairman in the foundation’s 14-year history.

“Romanelli shares the ELIH Foundation’s commitment to building stronger communities up from the grassroots,” said Paul Connor, the CEO of Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hopsital, in a news release. “Combined with our deep roots in this community, his varied and dynamic leadership will bring new energy, ideas and a fresh perspective to our efforts to address today’s needs and tomorrow’s opportunities.”

Mr. Romanelli has served as treasurer of the North Fork Chamber of Commerce, been a member of the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce and was the former director and vice president of the Long Island Alarm Association. He has been an active member of the ELIH Foundation’s Golf Classic Committee and has served as director on the Foundation Board for three years.

He replaces Dr. Z Micah Kaplan, who will remain on the board.

The Foundation is the fundraising and communications arm of the Greenport hospital, which officially merged with Stony Brook Medicine last year. The Foundation’s philanthropic efforts are independent of Stony Brook Medicine and all funds raised benefit the Greenport hospital. There are 11 people currently on the Foundation’s Board of Directors.