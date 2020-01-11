PBMC unveils $67.8M critical care, heart center

Officials cut the ribbon on PBMC’s new facility Friday. (Credit: Mahreen Khan)

Peconic Bay Medical Center on Friday unveiled its new critical care pavilion and heart center, a $67.8 million facility completed after three years of construction.

Since its partnership with Northwell Health four years ago, PBMC has been offering an expanded range of clinical services, opening its first cardiac cath lab in 2017. Since opening, the lab has treated nearly 2,000 patients, with PBMC serving over 250,000 East End residents. Cardiac services at the hospital have seen significant growth in recent years, including the creation of a cardiac rehabilitation program with “the region’s largest staff of advance cardiac life support-certified physical therapists and nurses,” according to a press release.

The Corey Critical Care Pavilion, named in honor of Emilie Roy and Michael Corey, features a rooftop helipad and a 16-bed intensive and cardiac care unit. The Kanas Regional Heart Center, named in honor of the John and Elaine Kanas Family Foundation, features two cardiac catheterization laboratories, an electrophysiology suite and recovery rooms.

Ms. Roy, who previously worked as a social worker, said she first got involved in PBMC in 2007, when she had her gallbladder removed. She met with Andy Mitchell, PBMC’s CEO and president, and suggested a palliative care unit, which the hospital now houses.

PBMC CEO and President Andy Mitchell. (Credit: Mahreen Khan)

“I got involved with the foundation board and then I met the hospital board,” Ms. Roy said. “The rest, as they say, is history. This facility is a critical care trauma center and it has a helipad on the roof, so any kind of crisis intervention or anything like that can be managed here.”

Donations from Ms. Roy and Mr. Corey, as well as the Kanas family and numerous other donors — the largest philanthropy initiative in the hospital’s history — will also help fund the hospital’s emergency department, which features nationally-acclaimed trauma and stroke centers.

“This is going to greatly expand our critical care capabilities,” Mr. Mitchell said.

The room that hosted Friday’s event will become an emergency and trauma center, to be constructed within a year, according to Mr. Mitchell.

The hospital’s emergency department, which was recently expanded, is already overflowing, Ms. Roy said. Mr. Mitchell agreed, mentioning how the need for quality emergent services on the East End continually increases.

“It always goes up and we always raise the bar,” he said. “That requires more fundraising and more retainment of high-caliber physicians. The community gets behind it, the generosity is amazing, the talent at Northwell, clinically, is incredible.”

“I think it’s amazing that they’re willing to make this kind of investment in the future of health care,” said Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski (D–Cutchogue), who was in attendance. “When you’re healthy, you don’t think about needing health care, but when you need health care, it’s really your only thought and your only focus, and it’s an immediate need, an immediate focus … To invest in our future that way is really a blessing.”

Moving forward, Ms. Roy said she will be working to create a woman’s center at the hospital.

“I think it’s a little neglected out here, in this part of world,” she said.

The event, which featured live music by Michelle LaPorte on flute and Gerry Saulter on guitar, singing by Emma Cervone and Darren Ottati and food, was followed up by a tour of the new facility.