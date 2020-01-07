Peter Puric of New Suffolk died Jan. 3, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 83.

Mr. Puric was born June 29, 1936, in Croatia to Kate and Peter Puric.

He made a career as a machinist with Con Edison in New York City.

Mr. Puric’s family said he was a member of the Southold Adriatic Social Club and Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church and enjoyed fishing, boating and working as a craftsman.

He is survived by his wife, Helen (Dapic) of New Suffolk; children, Robert (Kristen), of Rocky Point and Catherine (Steven) Cavalier or Cutchogue; his sister, Anica Variola of Croatia; and his grandchildren, Scott and Katelyn.

Visitors will be received Friday, Jan. 10, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to American Lung Association.

This is a paid notice.