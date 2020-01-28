Former Cutchogue resident Phyllis E. Brickley of Braintree, Mass., 97, died Jan. 17.

Born Aug. 12, 1922, in East Rockaway, N.Y., to Alfred C. and Florence E. Terry, she was predeceased by her brother, Leonard Terry, and sister-in-law, Dorothy, formerly of Oceanside, N.Y., and is survived by her sister, Gloria Nixon of Cutchogue.

She graduated from East Rockaway High School in 1940 and worked for the Long Island Telephone Company in Lynbrook, N.Y., until marrying Donald P. Brickley on June 15, 1945. They were married for 64 years.

Ms. Brickley also resided in Quincy, Mass., and Fort Myers, Fla., and, according to family, loved making a home for everyone, playing her piano (by ear) to honor her Lord and worshipping through music.

A devoted mother and wife, she is also survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Joyce Brickley of Cape Coral, Fla.; her daughter, Donna, of Braintree, Mass.; grandchildren Elizabeth (Lance) Pound of Jones, Okla., and John (Sandra) Brickley of Cape Coral; great-grandchildren Amanda (Kasey) O’Donnell of Tulsa, Okla., Matthew (Brittany) Pound of Tuttle, Okla., and Melissa Pound of Manchester, N.H.; and great-great grandchildren Elam, Leah and Addy Jo O’Donnell.

A service to celebrate and honor her life and love for the Lord was held Jan. 25 at South Weymouth Church of the Nazarene in South Weymouth, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Donald P. Brickley Scholarship Fund, Eastern Nazarene College, 23 East Elm Ave., Quincy, MA 02170.

