Roberta A. Mulliner of Cutchogue, formerly of Wescosville, Pa., died at home Jan. 17. She was 83.

She was born May 13, 1936, to Adele (Badenhop) and Edward Mesloh in Queens.

Ms. Mulliner graduated from Henry Jackson High School in 1953 and from St. Luke’s Nursing School in Bethlehem, Pa.

She married John A. Mulliner on July 22, 1967, in Woodhaven, N.Y.

Ms. Mulliner worked as an office manager at Rodale Press in Pennsylvania.

She volunteered at Peconic Bay Medical Center and at East End Hospice. She was also active at Advent Lutheran Church and was a past member of Cutchogue Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Family said she enjoyed crocheting, reading, bird watching, walking and crossword puzzles.

Ms. Mulliner is survived by her husband; her daughter, Susan McAleer of Pennsylvania; and her brother, John Mesloh of Garden City.

A service will take place Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. at Advent Lutheran Church in Mattituck, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Advent Lutheran Church.

Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue assisted the family.