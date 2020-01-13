Sophia M. Staron of Orient died Jan. 13 at San Simeon by the Sound. She was 99.

She was born June 17, 1920, to Anna (Kobezka) and John Trycoski in Northville.

Ms. Staron married Michael. T. Staron Sept. 25, 1938, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

Her family said she enjoyed flowers, sewing and coloring.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Jenny Bodgen, Alice Kloss, Ann Stanilaus and Marion Trycoski. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Cervone of East Marion; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Thursday, Jan. 16, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A service will take place Friday, Jan. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Fr. Richard Hoerning, followed by interment at Orient Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Agnes R.C. Church, 523 Front St., Greenport, NY 11944; or Rotary Club of Greenport Charitable Fund, Joe Cherry Choo Choo Restoration Project, P.O. Box 204, Greenport, NY 11944.