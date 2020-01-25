Southold Blotter: Car crash in Cutchogue results in three injuries

Three people were injured last Thursday around 5:41 p.m. when a driver failed to yield right of way to a vehicle headed east on Route 25 in Cutchogue near North Street.

A Southampton man attempting to turn left from a nearby driveway failed to yield, causing the collision, according to Southold Town police. The driver told police his view of traffic was obstructed by a vehicle parked in the shoulder.

• The manager of the Greenport IGA reported Sunday around 5:31 p.m. that a man, who police determined was homeless, was seen leaving the store with unpaid items. The manager said he saw the man leave with a six-pack of Modelo beer, valued at $13, and a six-pack of Corona beer, valued at $15. The manager told police he chased the man, who fled on foot. The manager was not interested in pressing charges, but wanted the items returned. Police located the man and had him return the items. He was advised that he is no longer welcome in the store.

• A Greenport woman told police last Tuesday around 12:10 p.m. that an unknown individual pulled three Douglas Elliman real estate signs out of the ground near Marratooka Road and New Suffolk Avenue in Mattituck. The signs were not damaged, according to police, but the woman did request extra patrols in the area.

• A Cutchogue woman reported to police last Tuesday around 11:39 a.m. that a New Suffolk man who had been evicted from a Jackson Street residence by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department and was not allowed on the property, had been peeking through windows at the residence 30 minutes earlier. The man was last seen on foot with another male, a backpack and papers in hand, headed toward Mattituck via New Suffolk Avenue. Officers canvassed the area with negative results and the man left the area prior to police arrival, but police advised the woman to call back if she saw him in the area again.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.