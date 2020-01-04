Southold Blotter: DWI, criminal possession of stolen property arrests

Sheryl Davis, 51, of Greenport was arrested Dec. 20 around 11:30 a.m. for petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

Police were dispatched after receiving a report of a female attempting to break into parked vehicles in the First Street area. They determined Ms. Davis to be the suspect and found while investigating that she was in possession of items stolen from Colonial Drug Store. Police determined that Ms. Davis was also responsible for having stolen items from Mattituck CVS in an incident reported on Nov. 30 and was charged with an additional count of petit larceny.

• Nicole Conway, 39, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 21, around 8:52 p.m. for driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, operating an unregistered vehicle and for moving from a lane in an unsafe manner. Ms. Conway was headed westbound along Route 48 in Cutchogue when, police said, she swerved over the white line. Police determined Ms. Conway to be intoxicated.

• Four people were injured in a two-car collision in Mattituck last Monday around 5:37 p.m. A Mattituck woman turning left from North Farmer Communications into the eastbound lane of Route 25 did not see the vehicle of a Mattituck man who was traveling westbound on Route 25, subsequently pulling out in front of his vehicle. The man told police he was unable to avoid hitting the woman’s vehicle and struck the driver’s side of her rear passenger door. Both drivers and vehicle occupants were transported by members of the Mattituck Fire Department to Peconic Bay Medical Center with minor injuries.

• A Jamesport man reported Saturday around 11:51 a.m. that his $3,000 Swarovski green spotting scope and $250 tripod, both of which he left unattended on the corner of Mill Lane and Second Street in Peconic around 9 a.m. Saturday, had been taken. The man reported seeing only two people in the area, walking dogs. A detective was notified.

• Members of the Southold Fire Department extinguished a fire caused by a closed damper in a lit fireplace in a Southold residence Friday around 3:56 p.m. A Southold woman at the home told police she lit a fire in the fireplace, when her home began filling up with smoke and her fire alarm activated. She said she did not realize the damper in the fireplace was closed, causing smoke to fill the house. The fire was extinguished, the damper was opened and smoke was cleared from the residence, according to police. A minor amount of smoke damage was reported. Police advised the woman to exercise greater caution next time she lights a fire.

